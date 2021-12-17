Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)’s share price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 63,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 27,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.