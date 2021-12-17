Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

PLYM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 1,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

