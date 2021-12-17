POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.25

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 769673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $7,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.