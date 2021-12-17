Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $833.59

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.59 ($11.02) and traded as low as GBX 734 ($9.70). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 742 ($9.81), with a volume of 159,244 shares traded.

POLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.74) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.74) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £757.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 797.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 833.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($152,834.68).

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

