PonziCoin (PONZI) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. PonziCoin has a market cap of $2,034.06 and approximately $45.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.72 or 0.08091977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00078383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,259.07 or 1.00038641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002708 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

