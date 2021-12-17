Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.28 or 0.00017878 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and $1.63 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00052962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.53 or 0.08277743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00077010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,317.40 or 1.00065408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,023,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

