Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,932. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $222.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 1,000 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

