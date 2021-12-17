Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,932. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $222.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 1,000 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.
