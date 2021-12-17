PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.