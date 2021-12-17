Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRDSY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prada in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

PRDSY stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Prada has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

