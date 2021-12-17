PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$21.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.62.

TSE:PSK opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

