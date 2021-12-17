Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.30. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 4,363 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

