Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBH opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.