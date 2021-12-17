Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $13.81. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 7,669 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,311,000 after buying an additional 366,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after buying an additional 127,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,965,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after buying an additional 202,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.