Private Advisor Group LLC Has $35,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,377 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.