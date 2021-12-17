Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $84,000 in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

