Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $951.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.85.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

