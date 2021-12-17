Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RXDX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 192,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 62,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

