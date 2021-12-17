ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in November

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,390. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.