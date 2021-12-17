ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in November

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,390. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.