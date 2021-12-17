ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Position Raised by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 4,172.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461,785 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises 3.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,308.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 572,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 559,099 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,619,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 543,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,078,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

