Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) versus The Competition Financial Review

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: PTIX) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 1206 6055 11306 322 2.57

Protagenic Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.78%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.41%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 3.31, suggesting that their average share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$2.55 million -4.91 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 7.15

Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics peers beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.