Public Mint Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97,087.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $97,087.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,033,144 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

