PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 836.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5,371.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 615,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.99 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

