Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PEMIF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About Pure Energy Minerals
