Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PEMIF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

