Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Pure Storage posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.34. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.