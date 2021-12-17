Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $19.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. 2,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

