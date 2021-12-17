PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s previous close.
PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 193.40 ($2.56) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.01. The company has a market cap of £829.15 million and a PE ratio of -48.35.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
