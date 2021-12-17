PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s previous close.

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 193.40 ($2.56) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.01. The company has a market cap of £829.15 million and a PE ratio of -48.35.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

