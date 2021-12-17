Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTRA. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

In other news, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,596 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,116. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.83%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

