Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE REPX opened at $20.28 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth about $873,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

