Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bill.com in a research note issued on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bill.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

NYSE BILL opened at $232.99 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.44 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $942,905.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,598 shares of company stock valued at $128,710,747 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

