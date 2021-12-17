Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock valued at $16,084. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

