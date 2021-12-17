Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of FMAO opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

