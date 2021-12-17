Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Raised by Analyst

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.75). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.27) EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

