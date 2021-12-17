Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

