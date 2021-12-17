Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eni S.p.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ENI in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,386 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

