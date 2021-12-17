Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.46 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

NYSE LPI opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $177,629,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

