Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted by Analyst

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In related news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

