Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NX opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

