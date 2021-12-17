QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Tops $231.11

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $231.11 or 0.00497788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $75.60 million and $12.49 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00053036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.64 or 0.08268008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00077293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.97 or 0.99856434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

