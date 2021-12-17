Quilter (LON:QLT) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.14) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.31) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.27).

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 37.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.59. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.24).

In other Quilter news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,002.78).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

