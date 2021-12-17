Radix Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (XRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Radix has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and $1.11 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radix has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00203147 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

XRD is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,117,699,022 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.