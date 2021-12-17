Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 989.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $98.33 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

