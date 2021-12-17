Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $27.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $183,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $39,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTLR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 3.89.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

