Raymond James Analysts Give Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) a $20.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

