Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million.
Shares of AQN opened at C$17.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.16 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The stock has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.35%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
