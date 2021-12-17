Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peters & Co reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of AQN opened at C$17.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.16 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The stock has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.35%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

