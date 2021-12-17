Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will report sales of $2.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $10.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $97.82. 25,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $103.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

