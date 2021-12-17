Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peters & Co reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.00.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.16 and a twelve month high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.35%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

