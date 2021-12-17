Raymond James Weighs in on Acadian Timber Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, September 20th.

TSE ADN opened at C$18.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.21 million and a PE ratio of 11.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$15.67 and a 1-year high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$22.66 million during the quarter.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

