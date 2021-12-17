Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Razor Energy stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.86.
Razor Energy Company Profile
