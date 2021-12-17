Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Razor Energy stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

