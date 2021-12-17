RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

