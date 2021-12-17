Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $176,098.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.83 or 0.08254589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.38 or 1.00012586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

